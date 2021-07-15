Thursday - 15
music/nightlife
Open Jam Night, hosted by Derral Gleason, on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 7 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North.
Guitar By Albert, performing easy listening fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m, Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, free, no cover.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Dry Cabin String Band.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Kit Carson playing music that rocks.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie's AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women's barbershop a cappella singing group at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30-9 p.m., open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information contact Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or 456-3765.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged," all 37 plays in 97 minutes featuring three actors, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tonight is a pay-what-you-will preview performance.
Friday - 16
culinary
Wine Mixer, and Salmon Jam, at Alaska Salmon Bake in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, with more than 20 brewers, bottlers and distillers and live music from 4-10 p.m., tickets available at www.akvisit.com/events/salmonjam.
music/nightlife
Mike Stackhouse, warming up the house at The Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, 7 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m., ages 21 and older.
Hog Heaven String Band, on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, with food truck Arctic Habanero in the parking lot.
Derral Gleason Trio, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, 9 p.m.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Storytelling and performance with Aku-Matu.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged," all 37 plays in 97 minutes featuring three actors, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Saturday - 17
music/nightlife
Derral Gleason Trio, on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, with food truck Rack Shack BBQ in the parking lot.
Marc Brown, & the Blues Crew, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, 10 p.m.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Jean McDermott on fiddle and other string instruments.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack's, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged," all 37 plays in 97 minutes featuring three actors, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Sunday - 18
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Carey Seward.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged," all 37 plays in 97 minutes featuring three actors, 2 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Monday - 19
lecture
Author's Corner, a lecture series featuring UA Press' published authors, 7-8 p.m., BP Designed Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to all ages. Join in person or watch via livestream. For more info, email summer@alaska.edu or call 474-7021. Today's author: Monica Devine will be discussing her book, "Water Mask."
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: The Warblers, playing folks, country, blues, jazz and occasional homegrown songs.
Tuesday - 20
lecture
Healthy Living, the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. This week’s lecture is "COVID- 19/20/21 - Lessons Learned" presented by Dr. Mishelle Nace, pediatrician, Tanana Valley Clinic.
music/nightlife
(Open) Mic Check, 7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie's AK, 659 Fifth Ave., a weekly open mic series hosted by TJ Hovest, sound and instruments provided to all performers, come early to get on the list. No cover, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Middle Eastern dance troupe Tundra Caravan.
Wednesday - 21
dance
Open Dance Practice, Pioneer Park Dance Center in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, 7-9 p.m., $2 members, $3 public (punch cards available). Dancers of all levels and styles are encouraged to attend the weekly practice session. Music is formatted to the wishes of the attendees. Vaccinations required. No experience or partner necessary. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect our nice dance floor. See www.fairbanksballroom.dance for more.
lecture
Discover Alaska, the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. Tonight: Wes Potter, retired military officer, will discuss "Walking the Davidson Ditch."
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Original folk with Mike Stackhouse.
Thursday - 22
music/nightlife
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie's AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women's barbershop a cappella singing group at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30-9 p.m., open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information contact Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or 456-3765.
Guitar By Albert, performing easy listening fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m, Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, free, no cover.
Marc Brown, & the Blues Crew, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, 9 p.m.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Corvus.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Kit Carson playing music that rocks.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting "Twelfth Night," 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tonight is a pay-what-you-will preview performance.
Friday - 23
music/nightlife
Mike Stackhouse, warming up the house at The Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, 7 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m., ages 21 and older.
John Shewfelt Jr., & Shot Time with Donovan Lee, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, 7 p.m.
Kit Carson, and the Wompus Cats, on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, with food truck Arctic Habanero in the parking lot.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Storytelling and performance with Aku-Matu.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting "Twelfth Night," 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Saturday - 24
music/nightlife
Benefield Blues Band, on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, with food truck Rack Shack BBQ in the parking lot.
Foam Party, fourth annual, at the International Hotel & Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, with best board shots and bikini contest (two people will win $50), two Djs (one inside, one outside), food vendors. $10 cover for presale tickets, entry higher at the door.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Jean McDermott on fiddle and other string instruments.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack's, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
special event
Golden Days Street Fair, noon to 7 p.m., downtown Fairbanks, with goods, vendors, food and info booths, as well as entertainment and local dance groups. Free to attend, bring money for purchases. See fairbankschamber.org for more.
Golden Days Parade, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fair Grounds, 1800 College Road, a reverse parade in which the parade participants remain in one place while spectators drive around them. Free, open to public. See fairbankschamber.org for more.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged," all 37 plays in 97 minutes featuring three actors, 2 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting "Twelfth Night," 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Sunday - 25
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Carey Seward.
special event
Rubber Duckie Race, 10-10:30 a.m., watch 8,000 rubber duckies float the Chena River from the Wendell Street bridge to the finish line at the Cushman Street bridge. Each numbered duck has a matching pink ticket and a matching yellow ticket numbered to correspond with the numbers on the ducks. The race duck that crosses the finish line first will earn $10,000 cash for the winning yellow ticket holder and $5,000 for the winning pink ticket holder. There is over $30,000 in cash and prizes and a total of 83 prizes up for grabs in this years race. See fairbankschamber.org for more.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting "Twelfth Night," 2 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged," all 37 plays in 97 minutes featuring three actors, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.