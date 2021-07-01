Thursday - 1
music/nightlife
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night,at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30-9 p.m., open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information contact Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or 456-3765.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Kinky Slinky.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Kit Carson playing music that rocks.
Guitar By Albert, performing easy listening fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m, Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, free, no cover.
Friday - 2
First Friday
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
West Pottery,featuring works by Elizabeth West, on display at Ursa Major Distilling, 2922 Parks Highway, exhibiting new works by the artist at her third Ursa Major opening. Opening reception 5-8 p.m., normal hours are 3-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The show will be up through July.
Nikki Kinne,exhibiting new and select works created in 2021, on display at Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., with the opening reception Friday evening, 5-8 p.m.
Matt Moberly,exhibiting works by the watercolor artist and photographer in his show “Life, In Balance,” on display at Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St., opening reception 4-8 p.m.
Bear Gallery, featuring works by Counsel Langley and Melanie Lombard, opening Friday and on display all of July in the gallery on the third floor of the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. “At the Edge of All We Have Built” by Counsel Langley consists of work from three different series which examine the concept of presence, the stress of daily life in contrast to the spark of inspiration, and the idea of the new “normal” brought about by the pandemic. In “Light and Transformation,” artist Melanie Lombard employs printmaking to explore themes of impermanence, rebirth and transformation. The exhibition features cyanotype and relief prints influenced by the artist’s collection of abandoned bird nests. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Visitors are highly encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing, and the gallery currently has a 15-guest limit in place.
Rita St. Louis,presenting “Alaska Landscapes — Yours and Mine,” a watercolor art show, on display at Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., upstairs in the Co-op Plaza, opening reception 5-8 p.m. On display 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through July.
music/nightlife
Ken Brown & Crooked Road,with special guest Earl Hughes, performing at the Malamute Saloon, 7:3-11:30 p.m.
Kip Moore,and Ashley McBryde, with special guest Kendell Marvel, for a special acoustic show on stage at The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road, doors open at 5 p.m., performances at 6 p.m., general admissions tickets online at www.EricksonEvents.com.
Jammin’ At The Rapids, 2021 music fest,day 1 of a 2-day event, The Lodge at Black Rapids, 227.4 Mile Richardson Highway, day pass $20, weekend pass $35, children $5, see lodgeatblackrapids.com for more.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Jazz piano with Clarence Pate.
Saturday - 3
culinary
Spirits Release,the awaited official release of E.T. Barnette’s Golden Rum, noon to 8 p.m., Fairbanks Distilling Company, 410 Cushman St., ages 21 and older.
Co-op Community Cookout,noon to 2 p.m. or until supplies last, 526 Gaffney Road, with food for purchase including burgers, hot dogs and drinks.
music/nightlife
Jammin’ At The Rapids,2021 music fest, day 2 of a 2-day event, The Lodge at Black Rapids, 227.4 Mile Richardson Highway, day pass $20, weekend pass $35, children $5, see lodgeatblackrapids.com for more.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Jean McDermott on fiddle and other string instruments.
John Shewfelt Jr., and Shot Time, performing on stage at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 Turner St., 10 p.m., ages 21 and older.
DJ Manny, spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats,performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
special event
Fourth of July Parade,starting at 10 a.m. at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave., and proceeding through Fairbanks to end at Barnette Street. Free, open to public.
Nenana Fourth of July Festival,starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Nenana, featuring Steffond Johnson formerly of the LA Clippers, along with Team Hollywood.
Sunday - 4
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Carey Seward.
special event
Fourth of July Picnic, the annual event in Two Rivers, 11 a.m., a “Taste of Two Rivers Potluck,” with kids games, a bounce house, fruit pie contest, silent auction, highlander games, music by DJ Vapor, 23.5 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road behind Pleasant Valley Store.
Ester Fourth of July Parade,noon, starting in downtown Ester and ending at the Ester Community Park, free, open to the public.
Monday - 5
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: The Warblers, playing folks, country, blues, jazz and occasional homegrown songs.
special event
Independence Day Picnic, noon to 6 p.m. North Pole Grange, 2800 Grange Road, with music, games, family activities, and vendors.
Tuesday - 6
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Middle Eastern dance troupe Tundra Caravan.
(Open) Mic Check,7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., a weekly open mic series hosted by TJ Hovest, sound and instruments provided to all performers, come early to get on the list. No cover, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Wednesday - 7
dance
Open Dance Practice, Pioneer Park Dance Center in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, 7-9 p.m., $2 members, $3 public (punch cards available). Dancers of all levels and styles are encouraged to attend the weekly practice session. Music is formatted to the wishes of the attendees. Vaccinations required. No experience or partner necessary. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect our nice dance floor. See www.fairbanksballroom.dance for more.
lecture
Discover Alaska, the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. Tonight: Mark Johnson, professor of oceanography, UAF College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, will discuss “Opening of the Arctic for Shipping and Resource Extraction and the Role that Alaska Will Play.”
music/nightlife
Cold Steel,performing at Golden Heart Plaza, 530 First Ave., 7-8 p.m., free, open to public.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Original folk with Mike Stackhouse.
Thursday - 8
music/nightlife
Guitar By Albert,performing easy listening fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m, Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, free, no cover.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Emily Anderson.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Kit Carson playing music that rocks.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night,at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30-9 p.m., open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information contact Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or 456-3765.
Friday - 9
culinary
Food Truck Rally, 5-9 p.m., 3340 Badger Road, the fifth annual event, 10% of each sale goes to support World’s Biggest Backpack.
music/nightlife
Mike Steakhouse, opening the night at The Howling Dog Saloon, 7 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North.
Shot Time Wakes The Dog,opening night of The Howling Dog Saloon, with John Shewfelt Jr. and Shot Time on stage, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Tonight: Jazz piano with Clarence Pate.
Saturday - 10
books
Book Signing, with Fairbanks native Christine McHugh, author of “From Barista to Boardroom: Lessons about Life and Leadership from a Career in Coffee,” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 3465 Geraghty Ave.
Book Discussion Group,with League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m., discussing “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari and/or “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion” by Jonathan Haidt. Both authors discuss people and how and why they develop their thoughts and behaviors as they grow up and mature. Email akjbear@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation as the Noel Wien group meeting room is not available in July. There is no book discussion group in August.
health
Alaska Yoga Festival,9 a.m. to 9 p.m., outside at Ester Community Park, 3566 Old Nenana Highway, tickets online at www.akyogafest.com. All are welcome to this all day, all ages event. Yoga classes run every hour on the hour from the main stage guided by a variety of educators. At 5:30 p.m., Trevor Green performs live in concert (family friendly), followed by Ecstatic Dance.
music/nightlife
Shot Time Wakes The Dog,with John Shewfelt Jr. and Shot Time on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Jean McDermott on fiddle and other string instruments.
DJ Manny, spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 11
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Carey Seward.