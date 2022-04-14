West Valley High School Principal Sarah Gillam has been named Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals Region 6 Principal of The Year for 2022. Gillam has served the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District for 10 years.
AASSP sponsors regional and statewide Principal of The Year recognition awards to honor educational leaders who play a role in student success. Regional Principals of The Year are eligible to be in the running for the statewide Alaska Principal of The Year.
In 2012 when former Fairbanks North Star Borough Assistant Superintendent Shaun Kraska interviewed Sarah Gillam to be an assistant principal, she knew then she was destined to be a successful principal. “It wasn’t just one thing she said, it was virtually everything she said that quickly helped me recognize the leadership qualities she held,” Kraska said in a news release announcing the honor.
Karen Melin, superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, congratulated Gillam in the news release, saying, “She is a spark plug that ignites energy wherever she goes. She is an instructional leader that leads with heart and passion for the success of all students.”