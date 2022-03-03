A weekend ski event is helping support the the University of Alaska Fairbanks trail system.
As with most events during the pandemic, the Skiathon will be self-service. The course will be marked late Friday/early Saturday, and skiers can run the course anytime Saturday or Sunday. Skiers can start and finish at any point on the loop. It will be a single continuous loop covering most of the ski trails at UAF. You can view the map online at tinyurl.com/2v8yuf9x.
Skiathon is a fundraiser for the UAF trail system with online registration at tinyurl.com/mpcamjyz.
When you finish skiing, send your time to stanjustice@acsalaska.net. Official Skiathon patches will be mailed out to all finishers. Find out more information on the UAF Trails Club website, uaftrailsclub.weebly.com/skiathon.html.
The Covid pandemic is still with us, so please keep at least 6 feet apart, wear a mask if proper distance cannot be maintained, avoid using ski hut, and if you must use ski hut, wear a mask. For questions and more information contact Stan Justice at stanjustice@acsalaska.net.