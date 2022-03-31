The Fairbanks Watercolor Society is presenting its 23rd annual show, going on display as part of First Friday events at Well Street Art Gallery.
This year, the exhibit features 21 paintings by 22 members with subjects ranging from portraits and abstracts to still life and landscapes. Each watercolor society member can enter two matted and framed works on the subject of his or her choice. The exhibit’s opening night is Friday at the gallery at 1304 Well Street. The opening reception is 5-8 p.m.
A big draw for the watercolor group is the People’s Choice Award, in which viewers vote on their favorite painting. At the end of the month, the winning artist gets a cash award and a plaque. Voting will continue until the end of April, when the exhibit closes. The Watercolor Society is on the upper main level of Well Street. Works by Susan Andrews will be on display in the lower level.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Guests are asked to please wear a mask while in the gallery.