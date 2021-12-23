Voting in Golden Valley Electric Association’s Holiday Lights Contest starts today, in which social media users pick the most festive holiday home in the Interior.
Facebook users will be able to “like” their favorite display to help it win, with voting closing Dec. 30.
Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA) started the Holiday Lights Contest in the 1950s, holding it annually for a number of years. Eventually the contest died out, but GVEA brought it back last year to raise spirits and joy in the midst of Covid-19. The contest is conducted through GVEA’s Facebook page, which is where photo entries are posted.
Last year, there were more than 20 entries and over 1,700 likes on the photos. The contest brought out positivity in the community, with many commenting how amazing the lights were.
“We thought it would be a fun way to celebrate people who take the time to put up lights,” said Meadow Bailey, GVEA director of External Affairs & Public Relations. “Especially when it’s so dark in the Interior this time of year.”
It was such a success last year that GVEA is hoping to make it an annual contest. This year, it’s proven to be even more popular. Submissions were due by 5 p.m. Wednesday, drawing more than 30 entries of extravagant holiday lights.
“This is a chance for us to celebrate how creative people are in the Interior,” Bailey said. The contest offers prizes for the top three winners, with first place earning $300 GVEA electric credit, second place earning $200 GVEA electric credit and third place earning $100 GVEA electric credit.
Winners will be determined by the number of “likes” or “loves” that a photo receives. Positive comments and shares are welcome, but they will not count toward voting. Voting ends at 5 p.m. Dec. 30. Winners will be announced soon after.
If you missed your chance to participate this year, there’s a chance you can get in on it in 2022.
“Our hope is that this will be a yearly event that members look forward to each holiday season,” Ashley Bradish with GVEA wrote.
Even if you are not a Facebook user, you are welcome to view the holiday lights that were entered for judging. The photos and complete contest details can be found at GVEA’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3pkECIP.