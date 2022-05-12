The People’s Choice awards have been announced for the Fairbanks Watercolor Society’s annual show at Well Street Gallery during the month of April.
“It was a grand showing,” said president Nelda Nixon.
Twenty-two artists displayed 41 paintings. More than 235 people voted for their favorites.
“Our top two were neck-in-neck all month, from First Friday on,” Nixon said.
The winner, by just two votes, was “Olnes Pond Area” by Vladimir Zhikhartsev, which received a total of 22 votes. Second place went to “Heavenly Colors” by Dr. Nilima Hullvararad with 20 votes.
Close behind those two, were Deb Horner for “Tanana Valley Showers” with 19 votes; Peggy Swartz for “No Flowers Needed” with 14 votes; and Karen Austen for “My Garden Flowers” with 12 votes.
Other paintings that received votes included Susan Andrews’ “In the Line of Fire,” “Shattered” and “Fight or Flight.”
The Fairbanks Watercolor Society is a not-for-profit affiliate of the Fairbanks Arts Association and actively works to promote the role of watercolor and visual arts within Interior Alaska. More information at www.fairbankswatercolor.com.