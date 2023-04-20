Vicki Barbolak, one of America’s rising comedians, is coming to Fairbanks as part of her “Trailer Nasty” tour.
Barbolak is best known for being a top 10 finalist on Season 13 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”in 2018, where she won the hearts of fans across the nation with her fresh material and unique comic persona.
“I think you just came up with your own sitcom, you’re wonderful I love you,” AGT judge Howie Mandel said after one of her performances. She has won numerous awards including “Americas Funniest Mom” and was labeled an “expert in joke telling” by Circle Magazine.
She will be performing four shows in Fairbanks starting May 3 at the North Pole Ale house, followed by The Spur on May 4. On May 5 and 6, she will be at The Firehouse Theatre in Goldie’s AK. All shows are at 7 p.m.