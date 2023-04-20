Vicki Barboak

Vicki Barboak, a finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” is performing in Fairbanks in May as the final Alaska Comedy season showcase.

Vicki Barbolak, one of America’s rising comedians, is coming to Fairbanks as part of her “Trailer Nasty” tour.

Barbolak is best known for being a top 10 finalist on Season 13 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”in 2018, where she won the hearts of fans across the nation with her fresh material and unique comic persona.