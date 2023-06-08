A Chena Lake sunset

Photo by Mary Krebsbach, North Pole

The July sun appears to set over Chena Lake about 10 p.m. July 18, 2022.

Fairbanks Arts and Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks & Recreation are teaming up for the 2nd Annual Chena Lake Art & Music Festival at Chena Lake Recreation Area in North Pole.

The festival is 2–7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, this year.