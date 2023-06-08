Fairbanks Arts and Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks & Recreation are teaming up for the 2nd Annual Chena Lake Art & Music Festival at Chena Lake Recreation Area in North Pole.
Fairbanks Arts and Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks & Recreation are teaming up for the 2nd Annual Chena Lake Art & Music Festival at Chena Lake Recreation Area in North Pole.
The festival is 2–7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, this year.
Last year’s inaugural festival had over 1,200 visitors. This year the festival will have art, hand-crafted goods, food, activities for kids and families, and live music.
Fairbanks Arts is seeking vendors and performers to make this year’s Chena Lake Art & Music Festival bigger and better. Vendors and performers can register online until 11:59 p.m. June 25. Full information for vendors and performers can be found at fairbanksarts.org. If a prospective vendor or performer has any questions, they can contact Lauren at Fairbanks Arts by calling 907-251-8386 ext. 4, or email her at events@fairbanksarts.org.
Fairbanks Arts Association programs are made possible by the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska State Council on the Arts, Emerald Isle, the Richard L. and Diane M. Block Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, Mt.McKinley Bank, and individual and corporate contributions.