Summit Church on July 14 will host its seventh annual North Pole Food Truck Festival with about 15 vendors, ranging from Alaska Cheesesteak to Wok-N-Roll.
Summit Church has an organization called the World’s Biggest Backpack, a charity that donates school supplies to students and teachers for free.
Ten percent of all sales made at the festival will go towards the World’s Biggest Backpack.
Admission to the festival itself is free. You pay for food you purchase.
Here is the full list of vendors:
The Alaska Cheesesteak Company
Grandma's Genuine Navajo Tacos
