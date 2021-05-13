The University of Alaska Fairbanks and the National Weather Service Fairbanks will hold the annual Arctic Research Open House as a free, four-day event with both in-person and virtual activities suitable for all ages.
The open house kicks off 4-6 p.m. May 20 with Arctic Research Flash Talks, a live Zoom and Facebook event featuring short, informal presentations from UAF researchers. Flash talks cover topics such as environmental, coastal and climate science, natural resource studies, remotely piloted aircraft, sustainable engineering, and fisheries. The virtual events include live commentary from hosts. Tune in to the Arctic Research Flash Talks by registering on Zoom or watching live on the UAF Facebook page.
Participants are also invited to visit UAF’s campus anytime between May 20 and May 23 for the science-themed Arctic Research Scavenger Hunt. Test your Alaska science acumen by solving riddles during a self-guided tour designed to get you outside with friends and family. The hunt is suitable for all ages and abilities. Those who complete and submit their answers will be entered for a chance to win one of several prizes, including UAF research swag and REI gift cards. To participate in the scavenger hunt, download the map tinyurl.com/27595ak2 and follow instructions to find the riddles posted at UAF landmarks and buildings. The map has instructions on where to park to avoid receiving a citation during business hours and how to submit your answers. A smartphone is needed.
For more information about the 2021 Arctic Research Open House, visit the Facebook event page or email questions to UAF-Research@alaska.edu.