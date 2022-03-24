Journalist Craig Silverman will discuss “Fake News, Misinformation and Media Manipulation” during an online presentation at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The event, hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Elmer E. Rasmuson Library, is open to the public. Register for the Zoom presentation at uaf.libcal.com/calendar/workshops/misinformation
Silverman is an award-winning journalist, author and leading expert on online disinformation, fake news and digital investigations. He reports on voting, platforms, disinformation and online manipulation for ProPublica. Silverman previously served as media editor of BuzzFeed News.