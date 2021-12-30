The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host the Fairbanks Curling Lions’ 32nd annual Sparktacular celebration on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31. Fireworks will be displayed at UAF’s West Ridge starting at 8 p.m.
Most UAF buildings will be closed during the fireworks display. As a Covid-19 precaution, masks are required indoors, as well as outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
University fire and police departments will begin closing roads and ski trails near the staging area at about 7 p.m. Alaska Railroad trains travel through the area, and pedestrians and snowmachine riders are asked to stay clear of the tracks. Personal fireworks, bonfires, drones and sky lanterns are prohibited.
The Sparktacular is organized by Mike Thomas, owner of University Chevron. It is sponsored by the following Fairbanks community groups and businesses: University Chevron, Dunlap Insurance Agency, Napa Auto Parts, University of Alaska Fairbanks, KTVF Channel 11, KXDF CBS 13, KFXF Channel 7, Mt. McKinley Bank, Sani-Can Inc., Interior Towing and Salvage, Napa AutoCare Centers, Gas & Diesel Doctor, Playwright Marketing, The Spur, Monkey Wrench Mechanical, Interior Baseball Lions. Dollar Rent-a-Car of Fairbanks and Biclops Productions.