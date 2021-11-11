University of Alaska Fairbanks’s (UAF) theatre program is putting on a live rom-com for everyone to enjoy.
The UAF Theatre and Film students have been working hard since September to put on a one of a kind show.
“The Misanthrope” was originally written 400 years ago in French, and is a classic that is often taught to drama students around the world.
“It’s long been one of my favorite scripts,” said Director Michael Shaeffer. “This has been on my bucket list, I always wanted to direct it someday.”
Shaeffer stumbled upon a modern version of the script written by Timothy Mooney, and immediately jumped at the chance to direct it.
“Timothy Mooney’s translation of Moliere’s wit survives the switch from the original French with wit intact,” wrote Sue Suchyta of Dearborn Time-Herald Sunday Times. “It is also wonderfully easy to understand – all while often rhyming, a feat in itself.”
This romantic comedy will be set here in modern day Fairbanks, but with a fun little twist.
“We’ve set this 400 year old play in 2021 Fairbanks on a rooftop downtown overlooking the river,” said Shaeffer. “But it’s on the eve of a 1980s themed party.”
The set designer, Adam Gillette, captured three hours of downtown Fairbanks on video from the perspective of the rooftop so the audience truly feels like they’re there. Gillette also worked hard on adding lights, decorations, and colors that all make the 80s party come to life.
Due to the 80s theme, the costumes are glittery and dramatic and incredibly fun to look at.
“It’s a fun romantic comedy about a wealthy widow who has gone through her grieving process,” Shaeffer said. “And she’s out on the prowl and she’s ready to date again.”
“The Misanthrope” will be at 7:30 p.m on Nov. 12-13 and Nov. 19-20 and then at 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Salisbury Theater on UAF campus, 1718 Tanana Drive, in Fairbanks.
Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/3quvRg7. Students can purchase them for $10, seniors and military for $15, and $20 for adults. Seating is limited, so it is recommended to buy your tickets as soon as possible.