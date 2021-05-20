A summer of exciting presentations is in store in 2021, four nights every week, through UAF’s Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning. Each presentation will be held in person but will also be live-streamed, so anyone can tune in.
Covid safety protocols remain in effect for those who attend in person. Face coverings are required at all indoor areas and outdoors where six feet of distance from other people cannot be maintained.
In past years, these sessions took place at the Murie Building. But in 2021, they will be held at the BP Design Theatre, Room 401, of the new Engineering Learning and Innovation Facility. The Zoom link can be found at uaf.edu/summer/events.
The free events fall under these categories: Author’s Corner on Mondays, Healthy Living on Tuesdays, Discover Alaska on Wednesdays and Music in the Garden on Thursdays. The entire summer schedule is available online at uaf.edu/summer/events/upcoming.php.
Here is the initial line-up.
• A Legacy Lecture featuring Nancy Cook Hanson at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24 at the Davis Concert Hall, launches 2021 Summer Sessions. Watch via livestream at media.uaf.edu.
Nancy Cook Hanson is recognized for her dedication and accomplishments as an outstanding educational administrator. Throughout her life, she has had the uncanny ability to put the right people together in the right place at the right time, to benefit the community. Summer Sessions describes her as a tireless worker, a relentless improver, an insightful and caring individual. She dedicated her entire adult life to educational excellence. As a teacher, principal and school administrator, she effectively navigated the challenges of economic booms and busts in the community.
An outdoor ice cream reception will follow this presentation. Masks will be required to attend in person, in accordance with Covid guidelines.
• Authors Corner features UA Press authors reading from and sharing thoughts about their work. At 7 p.m. on Monday, June 7, Dermot Cole will discuss his book “Hard Driving: The 1908 Auto Race from New York to Paris.”
• Healthy Living provides up-to-the-minute information presented by experts and specialists on medical issues in coordination with Foundation Health Partners. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, former ambassador Allan Katz will discuss “Building Healthy Communities: Resetting Expectations. The Need for Civil Discourse.” Katz was the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal from March 2010 to August 2013. He is the founder and CEO of NGO, American Public Square, which brings together non-like-minded people to engage in civil, fact-based dialogue about polarizing issues.
• Discover Alaska offers an insight to Alaska through the eyes of experts in their field. At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, Pete Kelly, CEO of the Fairbanks Rescue Mission will discuss the “Fairbanks Rescue Mission.”
• Music In The Garden offers free concert on the UAF campus, all summer long, weather-permitting. The Thursday, May 27, concert features the Jameson Effect.
