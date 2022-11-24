The University of Alaska Fairbanks, in partnership with the nonprofit UAF Alumni Association, is seeking nominations for the Distinguished Alumnus Award and William R. Cashen Service Award.
Honorees are selected by a committee of alumni, past recipients and members of UAF’s leadership team. Both awards will be presented during the 2023 Nanook Rendezvous alumni reunion in July.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award was first presented in 1962 and continues to recognize living graduates of UAF. One alumnus or alumna is selected for the award annually based on specific meritorious service on behalf of UAF; distinguished accomplishments in business and professional life; and distinguished human service in community affairs. Only UAF alumni are eligible to receive the honor, but anyone may nominate.
The William R. Cashen Service Award is named after the late William R. “Bill” Cashen, a member of the Class of 1937 and a former alumni director, professor and public servant. Cashen, the author of “Farthest North College President,” set an example for service to the university and its alumni association. This award is designed to inspire all those associated with UAF. The award is open to anyone, regardless of alumni status.
Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 30. Nomination forms may be submitted online. For more information, contact the UAF alumni office at uaf-alumni@alaska.edu.