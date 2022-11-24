UAF graduation

Students watch the speeches and performances during the 2021 Commencement Celebration and Car Parade at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Patty Plaza on May 1, 2021. The ceremony was hosted in a socially distanced manner, with students attending in their cars and wearing masks when mingling outside. 

 Alena Naiden/News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks, in partnership with the nonprofit UAF Alumni Association, is seeking nominations for the Distinguished Alumnus Award and William R. Cashen Service Award.

Honorees are selected by a committee of alumni, past recipients and members of UAF’s leadership team. Both awards will be presented during the 2023 Nanook Rendezvous alumni reunion in July.