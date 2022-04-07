The University of Alaska Fairbanks this week premiered a new limited-run podcast, “Adventure, Classes and Midnight Sun: My Alaska Summer.”
The six-episode series, created in concert with Charash Sound, follows New York City resident Emily Charash during her summer 2021 semester as a student at UAF. Her courses included an archaeology field school, an exploration of the history of Alaska Native corporations in Alaska and a fly-fishing weekend.
Charash said the idea to come to Alaska came from hearing her dad talk about his time in the state.
“Growing up, I always heard stories of his adventures throughout the state, and it’s somewhere I always wanted to experience for myself,” Charash said in a short interview for the upcoming spring 2022 edition of UAF’s Aurora magazine. “I chose UAF in particular because they have some of the most interesting course offerings I’ve seen. (They) are highly specific, interactive and so unique — perfect qualities for a podcast!”
Each episode focuses on a different aspect of Charash’s time at UAF, with most centered on her course subjects. Conversations with professors, community members and other students allow listeners to come along with Charash as she experiences summer in Alaska for the first time.
“My Alaska Summer” is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Pocket Casts. More information about the show is also available on the UAF podcast page.