The University of Alaska Fairbanks has teamed up with Fairbanks’ Latitude 65 Brewing Company on a new beer that will boost scholarships for Alaska Nanooks student-athletes.

Latitude 65 will formally launch Nanook 65 Golden Ale at a keg-tapping event from 4-6 p.m. today at its brewery in Fairbanks. UAF will host a similar event from 5-7 p.m. Friday at The Pub in the Wood Center on campus.