The University of Alaska Fairbanks has teamed up with Fairbanks’ Latitude 65 Brewing Company on a new beer that will boost scholarships for Alaska Nanooks student-athletes.
Latitude 65 will formally launch Nanook 65 Golden Ale at a keg-tapping event from 4-6 p.m. today at its brewery in Fairbanks. UAF will host a similar event from 5-7 p.m. Friday at The Pub in the Wood Center on campus.
Nanook 65 Golden Ale is described as an approachable and full-flavored ale with tangerine and floral hop notes and a nice crisp finish. It will be available at Alaska Nanooks hockey games at the Carlson Center, The Pub and in the taproom at the Latitude 65 brewery. One dollar per pint will go toward scholarships for Alaska Nanooks student-athletes.
In addition to supporting student-athletes, the partnership with Latitude 65 stands to increase community interest in Nanooks athletics and support of its teams, said Brock Anundson, UAF athletic director.
“We are excited about this collaboration with Lat 65 Brewing, one of Fairbanks’ favorite local brands,” he said. “This innovative partnership has the ability to engage the community, boost student-athlete scholarships and enhance the Nanook Nation experience, both at the games and when visiting the taproom.”
The effort to create a Nanook brew started more than a year ago. Latitude 65 owners Zeb Mabie and Andy Roe were looking to create a new beer, and UAF was looking for a partner.
“We are always looking for ways to be involved in our community and have been longtime supporters of UAF athletics. Given my time as a collegiate hockey player, this partnership just made sense,” Mabie said. “Andy and I see this as a great opportunity to support the Nanooks and collegiate athletes, as well as strengthen both organizations’ ties to the community.”
In addition to the launch events Thursday and Friday, Nanook 65 Golden Ale will be available at the Blue and Gold hockey games Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, at 7 p.m. in the Patty Ice Arena. The scrimmages are part of Starvation Gulch activities at UAF.