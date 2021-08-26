Theatre & Film UAF is holding auditions for its fall mainstage production, “The Misanthrope,” adapted by Timothy Mooney and based on the play by Molière. It will be directed by Michael Shaeffer.
The play is a 17th-century comedy of manners in verse written by Molière. It was first performed on in 1666. The play satirizes the hypocrisies of French aristocratic society, but it also engages a more serious tone when pointing out the flaws that afflict all humans.
Actors are asked to sign up fora five minute slot 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Auditioners will then be called in a group to read with other actors from 12:30-2 p.m. Sign up for a five-minute slot on the Theatre & Film Callboard in the UAF Theatre & Film Department or, if unable to get to campus, contact the department coordinator at trobenolt@alaska.edu or 474-6590 to sign up. Fairbanks community members and UAF students are encouraged to audition. If an actor can’t make it that day and wants to email a video of their monologue, contact the director prior to Saturday via email at michael.shaeffer@k12northstar.org. He is also available to answer questions via that same email.
Actors should read the full script and audition sides, which are available in digital form only. Sides are available on our website at uaf.edu/theatrefilm/auditions/index.php
Rehearsals will depend on the availability of cast members. Performances are Nov. 12, 13, 19, 20 and 21.
Actors of all ethnicities and gender identities are encouraged to audition. From the director: “Actors are encouraged to polish a monologue. They do not have to be memorized. It’s likely that the speech they choose will be from one of the roles in which they are the most interested. However, they may choose any monologue that floats their boat. They don’t have to limit themselves to a male role or a female role. They will be asked to write down which roles in which they are interested or which role or roles they would accept.”
For more information about auditions or the process, see www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm/auditions or reach Tom Robenolt, department coordinator, at 907-474-6590 or by email at trobenolt@alaska.edu.