A sign welcomes visitors for free guided summer tours of the Geophysical Institute, which start at the Elvey Building on UAF’s West Ridge.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute is offering free public family-friendly tours through Labor Day. Tours began on Memorial Day.

Two different guided tours are available. One is a visit to several science groups in the Geophysical Institute home base in the Elvey Building at UAF. The other is a visit to Poker Flat Research Range at Mile 30 Steese Highway.