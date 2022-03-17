The UAF Department of Theatre and Film presents “Seminar,” written by Theresa Rebeck and directed by Tom Robenolt from March 25 — April 10, 2022.
“Seminar,” tells the story of four aspiring writers living in New York City, all in their 20s, who hire a world renowned writer, editor and teacher for a 10 week seminar to teach them how to be better writers and further their careers. Tension, resentment, anger and attraction boil over and various dramas unfold changing these blossoming writers’ lives.
“Seminar” is being presented in the Lee H. Salisbury Lab Theatre. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 907-474-7751, visiting www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm/ or emailing trobenolt@alaska.edu.
IF YOU GO
What: The Department of Theatre and Film presents “Seminar,” written by Theresa Rebeck and directed by Tom Robenolt.
Where: Lee H. Salisbury Lab Theatre
When: March 25, 7:30 p.m., March 26, 7:30 p.m., April 1, 7:30 p.m., April 2, 7:30 p.m., April 3, 2:00 p.m., April 8, 7:30 p.m., April 9, 7:30 p.m., April 10, 2:00 p.m.
Tickets: $10 students, $15 seniors/military/UAF, $20 adults, + $2 at the door