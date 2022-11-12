Today, Gerri Brightwell has brought an exercise for her creative writing class, a cozy group of six. In order to demonstrate how important it is to vary sentence length, they need to write a 300-word short story about swimming fish, but every sentence needs to be seven words long.
“Oh God!” a student exclaims.
“Make it so!” the professor commands, and as the students work she pulls out a chair and takes a seat, resting her chin on her folded hands and smiling with anticipation. For many long minutes, the room is silent aside from the clacking of keyboards.
“This is actually very hard,” another student laments.
“Yes, it is!” Brightwell confirms, then recounts once having to write lyrics for a song, how different it is for writers of fiction and prose to have to adjust to the imposed order of poetry, “It was like having to push my brain through a strainer.” She gets up to look at the students’ work on their laptop screens, paces up and down the aisles with her arms crossed behind her back.
When satisfied, she opens the class’s shared Google Docs folder on the projector screen and stands to lecture on the important lesson of the day. She leans on the podium, gesturing with one hand, but then gets up to point at something on the screen. Her gesturing hand still has its pointer finger extended, and so for a little while she sports dueling finger guns. After finding a unique writing decision in one student’s work, she comments that she wishes she had the knack for raising one eyebrow like her husband and mother-in-law can. When she tries, she always seems to raise both “and just look surprised,” she said.
Cli-fi crash course
The near future. A desperate father takes his two sons on a road trip across Alaska, trying to find their mother, an immigrant who may have been deported. On a stop, the younger son finds what he thinks is a fossil uncovered by a melting glacier, a discovery that will prove disastrous for him and his family in this changing world. This is the setup for Gerri Brightwell’s novel “Turnback Ridge,” released last month.
The object the family stumbles across turns out to be the spore of a fungal disease, a prehistoric parasite that had been released by climate change. The spore infects the boy, and he begins acting strangely. A powerful corporation learns about the child’s infection and pursues the family hoping to find a way to monetize the fungus.
Brightwell described her new novel as speculative fiction but not science fiction — ideally “cli-fi,” or climate fiction. She did a fair amount of research to keep things believable, she said. She began with the idea of a man on a road trip finding an object of interest, then considered how the object could move the story forward. Inspiration came from stories about how global warming could unfreeze plagues for which modern humans have no immunity, but she wanted something more subtle than a pandemic.
It all came together when Brightwell read about parasitic fungi, like the genus Cordyceps, that can alter their host’s behavior. She admits she didn’t have the background to make good use of scientific journals themselves, but she read the abstracts of papers related to her chosen topic in order to narrow which subtopics to focus on.
Next, she went slightly more in-depth with articles from popular science magazines and books. One notably useful source was “Parasite Rex: Inside the Bizarre World of Nature’s Most Dangerous Creatures” by Carl Zimmer, which helped to pin down that a fungal parasite that infects the host’s brain was ideal for the kind of story that she wanted to write. But Brightwell doesn’t always follow the advice that her students might get in the classroom — like writing from an outline.
“I always imagined years ago that once I was properly grown-up as a writer I would start outlining,” she said. “I just can’t ... do it.” For her, the driving impetus to keep the story coming together are the scenes and details; those are what’s interesting. Distance from those elements, she said, “being in a plane cruising at 50,000 feet, and [not being able to] see what’s happening on the ground” keeps the story from progressing. Instead, the story needs to come together because of what happened before, she said, an organic outcome from those specific characters being in a specific situation.
“I feel like if I can’t surprise myself, I’m not going to surprise anybody else,” Brightwell said.
Staying on top
Brightwell hails from Devon, a county in Southwest England, which she described as a place where every day is “Talk Like a Pirate Day.” She moved to Alaska after scouting for a university that had a more intensive creative writing program than those available closer to home.
She wrote to Frank Soos, head of the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ English Department, asking both about applying and how people live in Alaska without freezing to death. He replied with information about the UAF’s four-year creative writing program — and tips about renting a cabin, buying winter clothes and figuring out transportation. Brightwell ended up studying at the University of Alaska for three years to earn a second master’s degree. She met her husband in Fairbanks, fantasy writer Ian C. Esslemont, “who turned out to be Canadian, so that didn’t help with immigration.” Because both of their student visas expired when their degree programs were complete, they traveled abroad together. Esslemont spent a year working in western Japan, while Brightwell was employed at a graduate institution in Thailand.
After four years in Asia, Brightwell and Esslemont returned to the United States, where she went to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and received a doctorate in Victorian literature. That knowledge background became the basis for her first successful novel, “The Dark Lantern.”
Soos, Brightwell’s former adviser at UAF, retired in 2004. The English Department was looking to hire someone as his replacement, and she decided to apply.
“Yeah, they hired me. I think, in part, because they said I wasn’t crazy,” Brightwell said. “That was good. I hope I’ve lived up to that.”
Since then, she’s worked her way up to director of creative writing at the UAF English Department. It’s been a challenge keeping up with administrative tasks, teaching classes, writing and raising her children.
“Teaching takes up a lot of time if you do it well,” Brightwell said. “Teaching things like a novel-writing course — there aren’t any shortcuts to reading people’s work. It’s not like you’ve read it before. So, it’s really time-consuming, but I really love doing it.”
Brightwell emphasized that time management is a very important part of her life. She learned the art of finding little moments that can be walled off to just work on one specific thing. She turns off the phone and email notifications during those times to avoid potential distractions and does not even think about them.
In and out of the
classroom
Cade Yongue, an English Department graduate student, said that he appreciates Brightwell’s professionalism. Brightwell is serious and knowledgeable, he said, always able to get the best out of people. As a student, he appreciated that she did not waste his time with busywork.
“If we read a novel, you know she’s going to make sure that we cover all the bases of the novel,” he said. “She didn’t just assign it, and then not talk about it.”
Audrey Gibson, office manager for the English Department, said Brightwell has a lighter side as well.
“She’s always advocating for the things that I need, she’s a fun person to work with,” Gibson said. She loves that Brightwell jokes around, creating an enjoyable working environment whether they’re working on small things or long-term projects. Gibson has one of Brightwell’s books on her shelf, but said she hasn’t gotten around to reading it yet.
When she’s not writing, Brightwell enjoys baking — both as an activity, and experienced vicariously through programs like “The Great British Baking Show.” She’s succeeded in getting her sons hooked on it so they can watch it together, she said.
“I kind of like that world because — although there’s stress watching it wondering whether someone’s pie is going to have a soggy bottom — people are very civil to each other, and it’s kind of a link back to the mothership of Britain.”
She finds baking relaxing because it uses a different part of the brain than her usual work, being in the kitchen rather than staring at a screen and typing.
Brightwell also regularly publishes short stories and flash fiction in magazines and journals such as The Rumpus, Fiction Southeast and Litro. Because of a publishing deal with Torrey House Press to propose her next novel to them first if “Turnback Ridge” is successful, she also spent last summer rewriting a still-unpublished book, despite not usually working on big projects back-to-back.
Brightwell will hold a book signing for “Turnback Ridge” — also a fundraiser for the Alaska Literacy Council — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Forget-Me-Not Books on Gaffney Road. There will also be a reading with other UAF creative writing faculty including Daryl Farmer, Sara Johnson and Joe Holt at the Bear Gallery in Fairbanks’ Pioneer Park Civic Center 6 p.m. the same day.