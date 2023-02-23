The University of Alaska Fairbanks is featured on an upcoming episode of the streaming TV show “The College Tour.”
The half-hour episode, developed in partnership with “The College Tour,” offers a view of UAF through the voices of current students. The episode is part of UAF’s strategic marketing efforts aimed at increasing enrollment.
“It’s so important for prospective students to be able to see themselves as members of a university community,” said Anna Gagne-Hawes, UAF director of admissions. “We know that campus visits are foundational in helping students imagine themselves attending UAF. This show offers that opportunity to anyone, anywhere in the world.”
TV host Alex Boylan developed “The College Tour” during the Covid-19 pandemic as a way for students to “visit” colleges without having to go there in person. The show highlights each school’s culture and location, covering topics like academics and campus activities and resources.
Each of the 10 UAF students featured in the show wrote their own scripts, which share their personal interests and reasons for attending UAF. The students are:
• Nolan Earnest, a junior from Fairbanks majoring in film and performing arts, and creative writing.
• Riley von Borstel, a senior from Seward majoring in justice, political science and performing arts.
• Canaar Chanar, a senior from Toksook Bay majoring in rural development and Indigenous studies.
• Harrison Israels, a student athlete and junior from Toronto, Canada, majoring in business administration.
• Caitlynn Hanna, a civil engineering graduate student from Anchorage.
• Moody Pierce, a sophomore from Fairbanks majoring in art, music and creative writing.
• Jasmine Pujalte, a senior from Manila, Philippines, majoring in biological sciences.
• Sarah Olson, a student athlete of Fairbanks majoring in art, business administration and aviation.
• Oscar Rhett, a first-year fire science student from Sisters, Oregon.
• And Dulce Villasenor, a senior from Fairbanks majoring in linguistics/foreign language.
The episode will premiere on Amazon Prime on March 22. The show also streams on Roku and other platforms and has a potential audience of millions worldwide.
“Projects like this have the potential to grow enrollment by introducing UAF to a wide swath of students who might not have otherwise considered coming to Alaska for college,” said Samara Taber, UAF’s executive director of advancement and a UAF alumna. “Our students, like the ones featured in ‘The College Tour,’ are outstanding ambassadors. We hope that people who watch this show will see UAF as a great fit for them.”