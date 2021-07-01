The University of Alaska Fairbanks Alumni Association will host its annual reunion weekend from July 22-24, offering participants a blend of virtual and in-person events.
All UAF alumni are invited to Nanook Rendezvous 2021, which begins at noon July 22 with a virtual tour of recent campus additions and a gaming event hosted by the new Alaska Esports Center. The alumni association will also host an outdoor open house at Constitution Hall starting at 2 p.m., offering treats, maps for campus tours and a free T-shirt.
Friday activities include Nanook-themed specials at local alumni-owned businesses and Nanook night at the Alaska Goldpanners baseball game. On Saturday, alumni can wear their UAF gear and tour the entries in the Golden Days Reverse Parade.
Admission to all events is free to alumni, family and friends, and no registration is required. More information about the reunion schedule and events is available at the Nanook Rendezvous webpage, by emailing uaf-alumni@alaska.edu, or by calling 907-474-7081.