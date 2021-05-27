The University of Alaska Museum of the North is offering a Virtual Space Camp for children ages 6 to 12.
The camp will take place from June 14-18. Campers will receive a materials kit, plus daily Zoom sessions.
Learn about space science through hands-on activities.
Topics include the aurora, eclipses, rockets, the Solar System and more.
Camp size is limited so register early. For costs and more information, visit bit.ly/museumspacecamp.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.
