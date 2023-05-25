Two music events are coming to Fairbanks next weekend.
Summer Concert at Fort Wainwright
Andy Grammer and Frankie Ballard perform at Fort Wainwright on June 2. The concert is free and open to DOD ID holders and the public. The performance is at the Chena Bend Golf Course. Parking is available at Ladd Army Airfield. All guests should enter through the Montgomery Gate on Badger Road to attend the performance. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Sun Lit Music Festival
The second Sun Lit Music Festival is at Growden Park on June 3. Entertainment includes Bikini Trill, Artikal Sound System, the Matt Lewis Band, and more. Beer and cocktails will be sold by HooDoo, Goldies and Arctic Harvest. Food trucks and local vendors will also be present. Hosts recommend concert goers bring beach blankets, lawn chairs, sunscreen, and a hat or sunglasses. General admission tickets are $50 for adults. The event starts at noon and ends at 11:45 p.m.