The solo exhibit “Seasons of Change” by Kim Collins Marcucci and the group exhibit “MOTHER” by Alaskan Artist Mothers are on view through Sept. 30.
“Seasons of Change” is inspired by the beauty and power of seasonal movements occurring in nature. Kim Marcucci is interested in expressing the energy, angst, grit and beauty of a moment, like when the ice melts or when leaves emerge or fall away.
Marcucci’s appreciation of art started at a young age, but after a high school instructor frowned upon her painting not being realistic, she largely set aside painting until she switched her college major to painting. After dabbling in genres over the course of earning a BFA degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage, she reconnected with the joy of abstract and nonobjective painting. Marcucci spends her time between Oregon and Alaska and is represented by GoGo Gallery in Portland, Oregon, and by Stephan’s Fine Arts and Georgia Blue galleries in Anchorage.
“MOTHER” features contemporary works by seven Alaska artist mothers: Brianna Allen, Carla Klinker Cope, Myesha Callahan Freet, Somer Hahm, Lily Hope, Amy Komar and Amy Meissner.
“MOTHER is created from within our mothering experience, but also in response to our relationships with one another — sustenance, balm, commitment, and reckoning,” a statement from the group reads. “We do this work to contextualize, remember, and honor all stages of mothering. By couching our questions in reprieve and tenderness, we reinforce connections to mothers who came before, to those seen everyday, and to others who have yet to become.”
The MOTHER exhibition also features several performances and projects.
“MOMologues” is a one-evening live performance based on the newly released book, “The Momologue Collective: An Anthology by Self-Identifying Mothers,” a collection of anonymous stories about motherhood gathered by Brianna Allen. “MOMologues,” produced and directed by Carey Seward of Seward Follies Production Company, is at 7 p.m. today at The Basement Downtown, 541 Third Ave.
“Share the Load,” by Myesha Callahan Freet, asks mothers to bring items from their child/children to the gallery from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 30.
The project calls on mothers to release items saved from their child’s past and explores the labor of procurement and the process of letting go.
MOTHER was made possible with funding by Rasmuson Foundation through the Harper Arts Touring Fund and is administered by the Alaska State Council on the Arts and Fairbanks Arts Association. For the rest of the month, the gallery will be open during its regular hours of operation, Monday–Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission to the Bear Gallery is free and open to the public thanks to support from Fairbanks Arts donors and sponsors.