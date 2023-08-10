Two books by Alaska authors have been chosen to represent the state for the “2023 Great Reads from Great Places,” a program featured at the annual National Book Festival in Washington D.C.

Since 2002, each state selects a book written for children or young adults that reflects their state’s unique character and location. In 2022, a second book, for an adult audience, was added to the program. Selections are highlighted at the festival and are placed on the permanent list of honored titles online at “Great Reads from Great Places.”

