Two books by Alaska authors have been chosen to represent the state for the “2023 Great Reads from Great Places,” a program featured at the annual National Book Festival in Washington D.C.
Since 2002, each state selects a book written for children or young adults that reflects their state’s unique character and location. In 2022, a second book, for an adult audience, was added to the program. Selections are highlighted at the festival and are placed on the permanent list of honored titles online at “Great Reads from Great Places.”
Two Indigenous authors are recognized this year. They include the 2023 Selection for Adults “Sivuliiq: Ancestor” by Lily H. Tuzroyluke and the 2023 Selection for Youth “Berry Song” by Michaela Goade.
Lily Tuzroyluke will join authors of selected books for adult audiences in a recorded video that will be posted on the National Book Festival website and on the Library of Congress YouTube channel. She is an Indigenous writer from Alaska and Canada. A graduate student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, she previously served in tribal government. She now lives in Anchorage.
Michaela Grade was the first Indigenous winner of the Caldecott medal for “We Are Water Protectors” in 2021. Raised in Southeast Alaska, she lives in Sitka. She will be a featured presenter at the festival and will join U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo for “A Poem Is A Pocket That Can Hold Your Dreams.”
This year’s festival will be held Aug. 12 at the Washington Convention Center. In an area called the “Roadmap to Reading,” representatives from the 56 affiliates of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress will staff tables to promote their book selections and state programs.
“Sivulliq: Ancestor” is Tuzroyluke’s first novel. According to the Alaska Center for the Book, it “delivers a powerful, haunting and beautiful story of loss, survival and redemption during the late 1890s where smallpox and whalers devastates indigenous communities.”
“Berry Song” is the first book that Michaela Grade both illustrated and wrote. It earned a Caldecott Honor book designation in 2022. Berry Song “offers a powerful message of family and intergenerational sharing, caring, gratitude, wisdom and love of the land,” according to the Alaska Center for the Book.
A full list of participating authors can be found at the National Book Festival newsroom website at bit.ly/450TjTP.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.