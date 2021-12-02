The Quartet counts down FIVE, FOUR, THREE, TWO, ONE, and sings, K-O-R-D, KORD RADIO. The “ON AIR” sign flashes and that will begin the staged radio broadcast of this year’s barbershop chorus Christmas show, “Tuning Into Christmas,” at the Pioneer Park Theater for the Performing Arts. It’s going to be a “staged” broadcast because, of course, it won’t actually be broadcast outside the theater.
The radio show genre, however, is a great way to present the show. The announcer will be able to preview each song in the context of its message to the listener e.g. the birth of the Christ child before singing “Away In A Manger.”
The show, which typically kicks off the Christmas season in Fairbanks, will be presented by the combined Great Land Sounds men’s chorus directed by Patti Gallagher and the Fairbanks Sweet Adeline’s women’s chorus directed by Gayle Miller. As in past years (except last year when there was no show due to Covid concerns) this year’s show will be presented in two segments: the first half will feature secular music of the season highlighting Santa, family gatherings, gift-giving, caroling, and vacationing. “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Christmas Eve in my Home Town,” “Must Be Santa,” “Grown Up Christmas List,” are just a few. The second half will feature sacred songs of the season. “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” “We Three Kings,” “Peace on Earth,” and ”Mary Did You Know?’ are samples. In addition, quartets from each chorus will present both secular and sacred songs of the season. A special treat will be an appearance by the North Pole High School Jazz Choir under the direction of Mary Catherine Moroney to sing three secular numbers at the end of the first half of the show.
This year’s shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. (The start time is listed erroneously on the Saturday tickets as 3:30 p.m., but the start time is 3 p.m.) Tickets can be purchased from any chorus member, online at FaibanksSweetAdelnes.com or at the theater box office one hour before each show. Tickets are $15 for adult or $10 for military. Children 5 or younger are admitted free. And thanks to the generosity of Design Alaska, a company that believes supporting the arts strengthens the community, seniors 65 and over will be admitted at no charge.
It’s been a long, hard year with many folks unable to get out and enjoy the arts. The combined barbershop choruses are delighted to be presenting a full complement of joyful and uplifting music of the season for the enjoyment of those who want to attend. Masks are optional but encouraged.