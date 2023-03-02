NENANA — It must be nearly spring. The iconic black-and-white tripod will go up on the Tanana River at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, for the 2023 Nenana Ice Classic.

That will be the culminating event after two days of the annual celebration called Tripod Days. Get ready for Nordic ski racing for kids, bubble gum blowing, lemon sucking, pickle eating, moose calling and hula hooping. There are activities and contests for everyone.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.