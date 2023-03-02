NENANA — It must be nearly spring. The iconic black-and-white tripod will go up on the Tanana River at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, for the 2023 Nenana Ice Classic.
That will be the culminating event after two days of the annual celebration called Tripod Days. Get ready for Nordic ski racing for kids, bubble gum blowing, lemon sucking, pickle eating, moose calling and hula hooping. There are activities and contests for everyone.
The fun begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Nenana Civic Center. Here are some of the events on the schedule: a balloon bouncing contest for toddlers, ages 2-4; prettiest and grungiest Carhartt contest; best bushy beard contest; donut eating contest; parent/child look alike contest; and the Ashley Hecox Memorial Limbo contest for kids age 5 and older. The day ends with the famous pop scramble outside on A Street and a 7 p.m. fireworks display over the Tanana River.
Homemade breakfasts are available both days from 8-10 a.m.
On Sunday, there will be a homemade bread contest, fur hat contest, cutest baby contest, moose calling, banana eating and bubblegum blowing. Check out the homemade chili contest and the annual tug-o-war between locals and visitors.
Special entertainment includes the Young Native Fiddlers at noon Saturday; Incredi “Bill” the Magician at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; LC Dancers at 2 p.m. Sunday; and Cirque Alaska at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Adults can sign up for the Charlie Stevens Memorial Texas Hold-em Poker Tournament Friday and Saturday nights.
During the day, enjoy free face painting, food concessions and don’t forget to bring food donations for the RMHA food drive.
The highlight of the weekend is the raising of the tripod on the Tanana River at 4 p.m. Sunday. The tripod determines the winner of the annual guessing game, in which Alaskans guess when the Tanana River ice will break up at the city of Nenana. For $3 per ticket, anyone can predict the exact date and time (hour and minute) the ice will move and the tripod will trip the wire on the clock. It’s a statewide guessing game.
That guess can be worth thousands of dollars in prize money. Over the past 106 years, about $15 million in prize money has been awarded.
Proceeds from the guessing game fund scholarships for students and donations to local organizations like the Nenana Volunteer Fire Department, Nenana Public Library, Nenana City School trips and more.
It all started in 1917 when railroad engineers, bored with the long winter, bet a total of $800 guessing when the ice would go out.
A close-up look at the tripod before it is standing on the ice is fascinating. The tripod is planted two feet into the Tanana River ice between the highway bridge and the railroad bridge at Nenana, just upriver from the Nenana River tributary. It is 300 feet from shore and connected to a clock by a tripwire. When the ice goes out and the tripod falls, the tripwire stops the clock.
