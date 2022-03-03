The Nenana Ice Classic’s tripod will rise this weekend in Nenana.
Tripod Days is a two-day celebration, filled with community events from bubble gum blowing to pickle eating and limbo contests. The ever-popular Pop Scramble is back, along with the traditional tug of war between Nenana residents and visitors.
The highlight of the weekend is the raising of the tripod on the Tanana River at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The iconic black-and-white tripod will determine the winner of the annual guessing game, in which Alaskans guess when the Tanana River ice will break up at the city of Nenana. For $2.50 per ticket, anyone can predict the date and time the tripod will move and the ice will go out. Tickets are on sale now statewide through April 5. Look for the bright red buckets placed on store counters.
The winning guess is worth thousands of dollars in prize money. In 2021, winners shared $125,000 in prize money. In 2019, one person won $311,652. Over the past 105 years, $14,531,540 has been paid in prize money.
Proceeds from the annual guessing game also fund three scholarships for students and provide donations to the Nenana Volunteer Fire Department, Nenana Public Library, Nenana City School trips and other functions. Over the years, the Nenana Ice Classic has supported many good causes.
It all started in 1917 when railroad engineers, bored with the long winter, bet a total of $800 to guess when the ice would go out. That was 105 years ago.
Visitors to Tripod Days can see for themselves how the tripod is put in place. The tripod is planted 2 feet into the Tanana River ice, between the highway bridge and the railroad bridge at Nenana, just upriver from the Nenana River tributary. It is 300 feet from shore and connected to a clock by a tripwire. When the ice goes out and the tripod falls, the tripwire stops the clock.
Ice on the Tanana River appears to be getting thicker. It measured 31.7 inches on Feb. 28, compared to 28.5 inches on Feb. 14 and 27 inches on Jan. 11. After the tripod is raised, the ice will be measured weekly. In April, ice thickness will be measured twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.
The winning poster for 2022 was created by Donna Schneider. Runner-up was Krysta Artibey.
Check out the new website at www.nenanaakiceclassic.com.
Tripod Days begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday with the Charlie Stevens Memorial Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Tournament at the Nenana Senior Center. Activities happen all day Saturday and Sunday. There is even a karaoke contest with Rocky Barnette at the Tribal Hall from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. The Nenana Fire Department will host a fireworks display at 8 p.m. Saturday, overlooking the Tanana River.
