A traveling exhibit at the Valdez Museum & Historical Archive is nearing the end of its showing.
“Illustrating Alaska: Artists Making Children’s Books” explores the process of illustrating children’s books. It is curated by Sarah Asper-Smith and highlights the process of four different Alaska artists, each with their own perspectives on creating illustrations for a children’s book.
• Jim Fowler, a Juneau-based plein air (outdoor) landscape painter, starts with sketches then paints his illustrations in acrylic after storyboarding the images.
• Evon Zerbetz of Ketchikan prefers carving tools to pencils, and carves into linoleum to create linocuts. After carving the image she links the plates then prints her work by hand.
• Michaela Goade, whose Tlingit name is Sheit.een, grew up in Juneau and now lives in Sitka. She sketches and paints in watercolor, then adds digital finishing touches.
• Mitch Watley of Juneau creates illustrations in his studio, up a flight of 100 stairs, sketching first in pencil then digitally coloring in those sketches on his computer.
The four artists come alive in the exhibit via video, answering questions, sometimes posed by kids, (How do you do that? How long does it take? How do artists deal with drawing the same animals over and over again?). The videos offer a look into the artists’ studios. In addition, visitors can create their own sketches while enjoying the exhibit.
The exhibit ends its run March 20.