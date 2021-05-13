The Tourism Works for Fairbanks Job Fair will be held 3-6 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Park near the information kiosk. The job fair is free and open to the public. Interested job seekers ages 16 and up are encouraged to attend and learn about fun and challenging summer jobs. The Tourism Works for Fairbanks Job Fair is sponsored by Explore Fairbanks.
Applicants can meet with hiring managers from local tourism businesses and find out about different kinds of jobs in tourism. Resumes are welcome and applications can be completed onsite.
On the same day as the job fair, the Visitor Industry Walk for Charity will be starting and ending at Pioneer Park. Everyone in the community is invited to participate to raise money to support local charities. 100% of designated funds will be donated to your chosen registered nonprofit charity.
More information is available by contacting Charity Gadapee at cgadapee@explorefairbanks.com or Alanna McBrayer at amcbrayer@explorefairbanks.com.