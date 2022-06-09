Fairbanks-based hip-hop performers Tony Taylor The Artist and Lex the Siren made their debut in the local music scene more than five years ago. This month, the duo returned home from their first statewide and Lower 48 tour.
“It was amazing,” said Lex, reflecting on the months-long string of performances that took them to Georgia, California, Arizona and across Alaska. “They turned up in ways that I wasn’t really expecting, and there were some places where they didn’t want us to leave.”
The pair traveled to venues across southern Alaska last month on the “Snow or Shine” tour, where they delivered high energy performances of their greatest hits and played a DJ set to end the night. They finished their tour on Friday at Big Daddy’s BarB-Q in Fairbanks.
“Our last show here in Fairbanks was a huge success,” said Taylor, who estimated that more than 200 people attended. “I would say that was one of those shows where I was like ‘Oh, I’m kind of making it.”
“It was definitely gratifying for me,” he added.
The artists, who each write and produce their own music, first connected in 2017 after an open mic night at The Marlin, when Taylor approached Lex and suggested that the two collaborate on future projects. He had been writing, mixing and producing his own music for nearly five years before the chance encounter.
“I’ve always done music. I was that weird kid in the back of a bus with a CD player,” said Taylor, who moved to Alaska in 2011 after being hired by the now-defunct Fairbanks Grizzlies football team. “Music was kind of like my next outlet to sports.”
When his football career ended, Taylor started making beats after learning to use music software in a friend’s makeshift studio in Fairbanks. Taylor then started rapping and singing over them himself.
“I was like, fine, I’ll rap over my own beats,” he said, adding that it took years for people to generate interest in his music. “I’ve probably done more free shows than I can count.”
Both Taylor and Lex have experienced more recent success after years of dedication, landing four hits on the radio and receiving statewide recognition from the local music industry. In 2020, Taylor won five out of seven awards at the Alaska Hip-Hop & R&B awards. Lex was nominated for Rookie of the Year and Female R&B vocalist of the year.
“It’s almost like validation that you’re at least going in the right direction,” said Taylor, who hopes to one day perform at top music festivals around the country. “It provides a little more fire ... like, you’re going in the right direction just keep doing what you’re doing and making the music that you love to make.”
“It’s a team effort, you know, everything we work on, we work on together,” Lex said. “It feels really good when these accomplishments come and we can celebrate that together.”
The artists plan to go on another statewide tour later this year and are expected to perform at the Tanana Valley State Fair in early August. Their music is available for listening through various streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.