The Fairbanks Concert Association is presenting Jake Shimabukuro at Hering Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. Tickets are available at fairbanksconcert.org and 907-474-8081.
With only four strings, Shimabukuro is a humble master whose mission is to connect and inspire people. Whether one on one or in front of an audience of thousands, Shimabukuro shares a deep emotional connection with the listener that is open, magical and transcendent. Often referred to as the Miles Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Lee and Michael Jordan of his craft, he delivers performances around the world with an out-of-the-box blend of stunning virtuosity, deep musicality and a natural entertainer’s flair. Jake takes the ukulele to places no one has gone before, performing awe inspiring music that ranges from jazz, blues, and rock to bluegrass, classical, and folk.
Proof of full vaccination (two weeks since last dose) or a negative test within 72 hours of show date will be required to attend this performance.