Tickets for Royal Wood concert are available Staff Report Oct 28, 2021 47 min ago

Royal Wood

Come see Royal Wood perform at Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts.

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Royal Wood is coming to Fairbanks to perform next week, thanks to the Fairbanks Concert Association.

Royal Wood released his new single "Say You Will," which is about investing in someone you care about and hoping you receive that love back, this year. The iTunes "Songwriter of the Year," will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, 2300 Airport Way, in Fairbanks.

Tickets are available online at sforce.co/3pveVpo or through calling 907-474-8081.