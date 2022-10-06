Khentrul Rinpoche

An acclaimed Tibetan Buddhist monk is harnessing the power of the mind during a talk Sunday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 421 Merhar Ave. Khentrul Rinpoche will speak on “The Power of Mind” from 5-7 p.m.

Can cultivating wisdom, love and compassion transform adversity? Yes they can, Rinpoche says.