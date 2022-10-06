An acclaimed Tibetan Buddhist monk is harnessing the power of the mind during a talk Sunday at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 421 Merhar Ave. Khentrul Rinpoche will speak on “The Power of Mind” from 5-7 p.m.
Can cultivating wisdom, love and compassion transform adversity? Yes they can, Rinpoche says.
“We don’t find these qualities by searching for them in the outside world but by training the mind,” a release for the monk’s talk states. “Peace and happiness start within us and then extend out to the entire globe.”
Rinpoche is the abbot of a monastery in Tibet and oversees meditation groups across North America, Australia and South Africa. Since 2022, he has traveled year-round teaching seminars and leading retreats. Rinpoche is one of the only monks in the world with three khenpo degrees, the equivalant to three Ph.Ds in Buddhist philosophy.