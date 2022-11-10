The Fairbanks Drama Association’s production of “Rope” is not your typical whodunit.

That’s because the question of “‘who did it” is answered almost immediately: Cocksure Oxford undergrads Wyndham Brandon and Charles Granillo reveal that they have decided to demonstrate their intellectual superiority by strangling a popular classmate to death. Instead of building suspense on the question of guilt, the central query of “Rope” becomes, will they get caught? And on a more visceral level: will the guests at the murderers’ evening soiree, which they’re thrown solely to flaunt their perfect crime, figure out that the wooden chest off which they’ve been eating canapes is occupied by the victim’s corpse?

Tom Moran is a playwright and freelance writer in Fairbanks.