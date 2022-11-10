The Fairbanks Drama Association’s production of “Rope” is not your typical whodunit.
That’s because the question of “‘who did it” is answered almost immediately: Cocksure Oxford undergrads Wyndham Brandon and Charles Granillo reveal that they have decided to demonstrate their intellectual superiority by strangling a popular classmate to death. Instead of building suspense on the question of guilt, the central query of “Rope” becomes, will they get caught? And on a more visceral level: will the guests at the murderers’ evening soiree, which they’re thrown solely to flaunt their perfect crime, figure out that the wooden chest off which they’ve been eating canapes is occupied by the victim’s corpse?
These are a great couple of dramatic questions, which is what makes “Rope” such an enthralling story. Director Rachel Blackwell delivers on this solid premise with a suspenseful evening marked by authentic and atmospheric staging and a strong cast.
FDA’s production establishes mood immediately thanks to a well-appointed set, including a running wall clock — a subtle reminder that the play take place in real time — and a glowing fireplace, which asserts itself quickly as the first scene takes place largely in darkness. It’s hard to miss the symbolism as Brandon (Teague Tozier) and Granillo (Kyle Moore) recount their grisly crime as the light of their cigarettes pervades the gloom. Tozier portrays Brandon as a calm control freak entirely free of remorse, while Moore does a mesmerizing take on Granillo, whose horror and fear lead him to slowly disintegrate as the evening progresses.
The rest of the cast consists of the murderers’ maid (did I mention these are two seriously privileged guys?), played by Meghan Illguth, and their five carefully curated party guests. Benjamin Colwell is a blast of energy as the victim’s father, while Cheryl Petersen gets big laughs as Colwell’s reticent-to-a-fault aunt. Eugene Cole and Satya Pearl portray friends of the murderers, contributing levity and heart as well as a subplot of budding romance.
But the central guest is Rupert Cadell (FDA vet Bryan Kramer), a former professor of the murderers who starts to suspect their plot. The play turns into an escalating tête-à-tête between Brandon and Rupert marked by equal parts pointed mockery, flat accusations and nihilist philosophizing. Kramer does a fine job embodying Rupert, an alcoholic WWI vet so consumed by self-loathing that the play’s final question becomes not just whether he will discover that the boys are murderers, but whether he will even care.
Kramer’s dynamic performance is a standout. But also captivating the audience is the chest itself, positioned center stage: the tension ratchets up a notch every time anyone approaches it, whether to jokingly try to get it open, or simply to use it to serve hors d’oeuvres or to wrap a package. The genius of “Rope” lies in this clever conceit: this symbolic and literal totem of a senseless crime rests in plain sight, awaiting discovery by anyone clever (or cynical) enough to go looking. The audience can’t help but get swept up in the search.
