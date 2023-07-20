What could be better for young readers than a Literacy Farmer’s Market, just for kids.
If the past two years are any indication, hundreds of kids and their families will attend this third annual event, which has been moved to Joy Community Center Field (formerly Joy Elementary School) while Noel Wien Library undergoes renovation. It takes place 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at 24 Margaret Ave.
The market is geared toward children ages pre-K through sixth grade. The free, family-friendly event features literacy-based activities, lots of books, and lots of healthy locally-grown produce. Kids get special coins after completing fun literacy activities, which they can use to purchase carrots, lettuce and other yummy healthy food. My favorite moment in 2022 was watching a youngster bite into a ripe tomato, as if it were an apple.
More than 40 local organizations help make this happen.
Fairbanks Public Health will also provide childhood immunizations, including the Covid vaccine, to help families as school soon opens for the new school year.
The event is sponsored by Noel Wien Library and Stars of Gold Readers.
Stars of Gold Readers is a community-wide, collaborative organization that promotes all students reading at grade level by the end of third grade. The group recognizes the importance of community support to promote quality teaching for every student in every setting, every day, from birth. The group’s goal is to support community solutions and help families succeed in their critical roles as first teachers and best advocates.
For more information, call 907 459-1020.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.