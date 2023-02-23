What if, instead of admiring the art, you become the art? More than a muse, a living work to be crafted and altered?
That’s the crumbling world four college friends and lovers find themselves in when “The Shape of Things” opens Friday in the Lee H. Salisbury Lab Theatre at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The production is Theatre UAF’s spring performance, running at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Feb. 25, March 3 and March 4, and 2 p.m. March 5.
Directed by Fairbanks theater veteran and UAF alum Rachel Blackwell, the cast of four is made up of Seamus Knight as Adam, Riley Von Borstel as Evelyn, Hannah Greene as Jenny and August Cooper as Phillip.
The play, written by Neil LaBute, premiered in 2001 and was turned into a movie by the same in 2003, which LaBute also directed. The New Yorker wrote of the production, “[LaBute] continues to probe the fascinating dark side of individualism, whose ultimate evil is an inability to imagine the suffering of others ... “
Director Blackwell has been in the local theater scene for the last 20 years, working with Fairbanks Drama Association, Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre and Theatre UAF, as well as performing standup and leading her own production company, The Naked Stage.
Seamus Knight is an aspiring composer and performance artist from central Massachusetts now studying at UAF. Riley von Borstel is a fourth-year senior majoring in justice, political science and performing arts at UAF. She grew up in Seward and began her studies at UAF in the fall of 2019. “The Shape of Things” is her third production with Theatre UAF.
Cast
Seamus Knight — Adam
Riley Von Borstel — Evelyn
Hannah Greene — Jenny
August Cooper — Phillip
Crew
Director — Rachel Blackwell
Set, lights and projection design — Kade Mendelowitz
Costume design — Stefanie Kramer
Sound design — Frank Gamboa
Props and scene shop manager — Alex Gagne-Hawes
Stage manager — Kjrsten Schindler
Assistant stage manager — Dey van Acker
Costume Shop Manager — Stephanie Rivet
If You Go
What: The Shape of Things
Where: Lee H. Salisbury Lab Theatre, UAF Fine Arts Complex
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Feb. 25, March 3 and March 4; 2 p.m. March 5
Tickets: $10 students; $15 seniors, military and UAF; $20 adults. Add $2 for at-the-door tickets or buy online at www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm. Call 907-474-7751 for more information.
FYI: This play is rated R for language and sexuality. The show runs for two hours. There is no intermission.