The University of Alaska Fairbanks Department of Theatre and Film is presenting the play “Seminar,” opening this Friday.
Written by Theresa Rebeck and directed by Tom Robenolt, the contemporary play centers around a group of aspiring young authors during a pivotal time in their lives.
Robenolt describes “Seminar” as a comedy with serious, thought provoking parts. “There are a lot of great moments,” he said.
“Seminar” follows four acquaintances living in New York City who hire a well-known writer, editor and teacher to hold a seminar to help them become better writers, Robenolt explained. The twist is that the students get more than they bargained for with Leonard, played by Bruce Hanson.
Leonard, Robenolt explained, has “unconventional” teaching methods; he is “fierce, in your face,” and does not follow social norms. Leonard is brutally honest and blunt in a way that challenges the group dynamic.
“A lot of friction ensues,” Robenolt said.
Over the course of the 10-week long seminar, “all of the resentments, attractions, lusts, anger, untapped talents and various dramas … start boiling over, leading them to have a number of confrontations and changes in their lives,” the play announcement reads.
The most important relationship, Robenolt explained, is between Leonard and Martin, a withdrawn student with whom the teacher has the most tension. Audience members, Robenolt said, “should expect to be a little shocked” by Leonard, but also to laugh a lot.
Fairbanksans should watch “Seminar” because the show is “funny, thought provoking,” Robenolt said, and touches on relatable topics while still providing a good escape from everything going on in the world.
The group began rehearsing about three months ago, in mid-January. Preparation for the play, he said, has gone well.
“The students did a hell of a job,” and Hanson served as an important role model for the young actors, he added.
Robenolt explained that he chose “Seminar” in part because student actors can relate to the characters. Most universities, he said, often put on older classics in which the characters are not “age appropriate” for students.
The characters in “Seminar,” on the other hand, are close enough in age that students can relate to them and “bring their own insight and experiences” into the characters.
The cast features both UAF students and community members. Along with Hanson as Leonard, the students — Douglas, Kate, Izzy and Martin — are played by Kris Luddington, Sarah Williams, Charlotte Gray and Charles Wolgemuth.
Opening night is 7:30 p.m. Friday. There will be eight performances of the play, which runs for 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Tickets are available by calling the box office at 907-474-7751 or going online at www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm.
Cast
Douglas — Kris Luddington
Kate — Sarah Williams
Izzy — Charlotte Gray
Martin — Charles Wolgemuth
Leonard — Bruce Hanson
Production
Director — Tom Robenolt
Set design and lighting design — Kade Mendelowitz
Costume design and costume shop manager — Stephanie Rivet
Sound Design — Adam Gillette
Props & Scene Shop Manager — Adam Gillette
Stage Manager — Steven Anderson
Producer — Kade Mendelowitz
Associate Producer & Casting Director — Carrie Baker
Box Office & Marketing — Tom Robenolt
If You Go
What: ‘Seminar,’ written by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Tom Robenolt, presented by Theatre UAF
When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays (March 25, April 1, April 8), 7:30 p.m. Saturdays (March 26, April 2, April 9), 2 p.m. Sundays (April 3 and April 10)
Where: Lee H. Salisbury Lab Theatre, UAF Fine Arts Complex
Cost: Tickets are $10 students, $15 seniors/military/UAF, $20 adults; add $2 for at the door tickets. Presale tickets are available by calling the Box Office at 907-474-7751, at www.uaf.edu/theatrefilm or emailing trobenolt@alaska.edu.
FYI: This play is rated R. The show runs for 1 hour, 30 minutes. There is no intermission.