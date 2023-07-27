The final performances of “Romeo and Juliet,” produced by the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, are 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Jack Townshend Point on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. The outdoor stage and theater is located in a wooded area behind the University of Alaska Museum of the North. The director is Courtland Weaver, and assistant director is Emily Yates. Tickets are available in advance at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org or at the box office before showtime.