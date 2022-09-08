A recruiter prepares you for life in the military. But what prepares you for life after the military?

Two intense performances and a series of free workshops, back by popular demand, are starting Friday to highlight a special program called DE-CRUIT. It is a veteran-designed, nationally recognized program that uses techniques from theater and works from Shakespeare to support healthy and productive lives for veterans. The program’s purpose is to help veterans of any military experience, at any stage of their transition, overcome the obstacles of transitioning back into their communities after military service.

