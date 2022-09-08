A recruiter prepares you for life in the military. But what prepares you for life after the military?
Two intense performances and a series of free workshops, back by popular demand, are starting Friday to highlight a special program called DE-CRUIT. It is a veteran-designed, nationally recognized program that uses techniques from theater and works from Shakespeare to support healthy and productive lives for veterans. The program’s purpose is to help veterans of any military experience, at any stage of their transition, overcome the obstacles of transitioning back into their communities after military service.
“We were recruited and ‘wired for war’ but never DE-cruited and unwired from war,” the DE-CRUIT website declares.
Instructor/founder Stephan Wolfert travels the country using theater as a tool to heal the veteran community and build a bridge between nonveterans and veterans. He is an actor/writer/director and a veteran of the U.S. Army, 1986-1993.
The program he created draws on psychological, social and neurological science and encourages trauma survivors to use Shakespeare’s characters and spoken verse to awaken self-awareness, discover a new physical presence, observe inner thoughts and behaviors without judgment, and exchange limiting habits for new positive patterns of growth and reflection.
Using a body-centered approach, participants discover ways to identify and eliminate anxiety activation points through body movement, breathe and sound; access emotion and self-connection through body-centered “crown to toe”check-ins; use Shakespeare’s text to access and examine charged memories and ignite confidence, creativity and the capacity for self-regulation through play and communization of trauma.
There’s no “off” switch after continual testing and training to remain combat-ready in the military. That has led to one of the most vexing military and civilian problems of our time. This program explores the difficulties that veterans and their families face and offers to help decruit that veteran so he/she can truly come home.
Veterans can attend the performances for free.
“Cry Havoc!” will be presented at 7:30 p.m Friday at DeWild Theater at West Valley High School.
This is a one-person play that unites veterans and civilians. It shows that military men and women of Shakespeare’s time wrestled with the same hopes and worries that occupy our modern lives, and it explores the difficulties that our veterans and other families face.
“Make Thick My Blood” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the same venue.
This radically physical show confronts the interplay between gender, power, trauma and magic, as experienced through the language of Shakespeare and visceral embodiment. It’s a two-person, 55-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” that extracts the relationship between Macbeth and Lady Macbeth to retell their story from the perspective of trauma survivors. The piece highlights the couple’s pain, danger, desperation and disconnection with their own humanity.
Content Warning: This show includes content that may be upsetting for some audience members, including enactments of the loss of a child, murder, suicide and war.
More information is available from the Fairbanks Concert Association, 907-474-8081.
Free workshops are scheduled for all veterans on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m., on Sept 12, 14, 19. 21, 26 and 28. A second session of workshops will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 29, Dec. 1, 6, 8, 13 and 15. Separate workshops will be held for caregivers, families and counselors from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sept. 17 and Dec. 3.
Workshops will be held at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. Veterans earn $100 for participating. No background in Shakespeare or theatre is necessary. Sign up at 907 474-8081.
This program received the 2020 Aaron Stein award from American Group Psychotherapy Association, given to an organization that utilizes creative applications of group therapy to benefit the community, especially non psychiatric settings.
Sponsors include Fairbanks Concert Association, Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitor Center and APAP Arts Forward.