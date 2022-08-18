The Fairbanks-based troupe Interior Independent Theater is holding auditions for the musical “Rock of Ages.”
The rock ‘n roll musical is set in Hollywood in the late 1980s and features a playlist of pop culture’s favorite songs.
The cast of 10 includes three male leads, one female lead, several female supporting actress and bit parts. Auditions are 7-9 p.m. today and Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the FLOT Warehouse, 3710 Leasure St. Actors are asked to prepare 16 measures and/or 1 minute each of two of your favorite rock songs, including one ballad and one uptempo song. Callbacks are at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Rehearsals are five nights per week with dates to be determined. Performances are Oct. 7-9 and 14-16.
For more information, contact the theater at info@interiorIT.org and see their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InteriorIT.AK.