‘The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” takes Jane Austen down a level. Literally.
Fairbanks Drama Association’s “Pride and Prejudice” spinoff is set not in the grand ballrooms of Fitzwilliam Darcy’s Pemberley estate, but in its unassuming downstairs servants’ hall. The humble locale sets the tone for the entire production, which (to its credit) focuses as much on the coterie of servants that keep the estate running as it does to its wealthy occupants. It’s a welcome new take on the typical privileged Regency romance, and director Paul Adasiak and a capable cast prove well-suited to bringing the story to life.
“Pemberley” mixes drama with comedic moments as it follows two intertwined storylines. Orphaned servant girl Cassie (Darcy Misel), is desperate to prove worthy of her new job; at the same time, the marriage of teenage Lydia Bennet (Riley von Borstel) to George Wickham (Everett Swift Masterman), an incorrigible soldier 10 years her senior, is decidedly on the rocks.
Though the tumultuous Lydia/Wickham relationship is the play’s direct connection to Austen’s novel, Cassie occupies the true heart of the story. Misel is a standout, mixing vulnerability and determination in a manner both affecting and wholly believable. Her compelling character underscores an important point of the play: folks lower on the social ladder are just as vital, human and complex as the landed gentry they serve. Elsewhere among the proles, Sarah Swift Masterman brings dignity, terminal humility, and just the right amount of stodginess to her role as head servant Mrs. Reynolds, while Ethan Brun is convincingly awkward as fellow servant Brian, better at coming up with clever inventions than he is at relating to Cassie.
Even as the hired help have their setbacks and triumphs, the “upstairs” plot progresses: while Lydia still pines for Wickham, her sister Lizzy (Army Hunter) and Lizzy’s husband Darcy (Kris Luddington) have him pegged as a cad, and have ordered him to stay away from Pemberley. Until, that is, he shows up right before Christmas, drunk, bedraggled and determined to whisk away Lydia, not to mention the remainder of her fortune.
The Bennet/Darcy/Wickham actors deploy an apropos level of histrionics that contrasts well with the servants’ professional reserve. Hunter offers a delightful physicality and expressiveness as Austen’s heroine, drawing big laughs through the simple act of determinedly grabbing a tin of cookies. Luddington is appropriately commandeering as Darcy, while von Borstel brings great energy to the increasingly indignant Lydia. Everett Masterman infuses Wickham with humor and a roguish Han Solo charm (he even has the vest!) that hide a core of pure rot.
“Pemberley” has the unenviable task of weaving these two disparate plotlines together (not to mention serving as a corrective to Austen’s absolutely-not-cool-in-2022 child marriage storyline). Adasiak makes the production work by keeping the action brisk, even livening up the many scene breaks by incorporating period music and two nonspeaking servant characters (played by Laura and Tom Kelly) to set props. Dynamic blocking also keeps the play moving, with members of the upstairs contingent busily sweeping through the set like whirlwinds.
Despite the title, this doesn’t feel like a Christmas play: the holidays are more of a setting than a theme. On the other hand, the various elements of this piece — a cozy setting, excellent costumes, and solid accent work, to name a few — all create a palpable sense of place and time. And if the hearth of an English country house in 1815 isn’t an inviting place to spend the holidays, I don’t know what is.
“The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” runs at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 18 at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave. For tickets, see AKtickets.com.
Tom Moran is a playwright and freelance writer in Fairbanks.