‘The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” takes Jane Austen down a level. Literally.

Fairbanks Drama Association’s “Pride and Prejudice” spinoff is set not in the grand ballrooms of Fitzwilliam Darcy’s Pemberley estate, but in its unassuming downstairs servants’ hall. The humble locale sets the tone for the entire production, which (to its credit) focuses as much on the coterie of servants that keep the estate running as it does to its wealthy occupants. It’s a welcome new take on the typical privileged Regency romance, and director Paul Adasiak and a capable cast prove well-suited to bringing the story to life.

Tom Moran is a playwright and freelance writer in Fairbanks.