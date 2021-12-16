The University of Fairbanks (UAF) Music Department has been working hard to keep the season Covid-19 safe and festive with Christmas carols and a Jolly Jamboree.
“We are trying to do things that keep Christmas alive up until the 25th,” said Professor of Voice Jaunelle Celaire. “We’ve been streaming all of our concerts and recitals, so we can stay connected to the community and beyond, but we also just thought it’d be really cool if we did a holiday concert that was virtual with all of our large ensembles in the music department.”
The “Jolly Jamboree Scholarship Fundraiser Concert” will be a virtual concert held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 as a YouTube premiere on the UAF Department of Music YouTube channel.
The concert will include selections from the wind symphony, the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, the Choir of the North and Celaire Studios, which is Celaire’s students.
“We did it outside in the snow and it was just really cool. We had a blast,” Celaire said of her students’ selection. “That’s going to be in the concert too.”
The concert is completely free to watch, but they are setting up a donation number or link to help raise money for scholarships.
“We’re using it as a fundraiser for the students,” said Celaire. “There are some intensive young artist programs that music students can do over the summer that help further their career, their abilities and their discipline.”
Their goal is to raise $10,000 to provide financial assistance for tuition and other related educational expenses to students who have been accepted into Young Artist Summer Programs nationally and internationally.
“It’s gonna be beautiful. It’ll be a very good compilation of what UAF music does,” said Celaire.
The concert will be an hour and a half to two hours long, but it is the type of thing you can put on to enjoy in the background. Celaire said she’s looking forward to baking cookies with her kid as she listens to the concert.
I just hope that people stream it and do their favorite Christmas tradition while listening to all of this awesome music, Celaire said. “Let us create that ambience of holiday cheer for everybody.”
Celaire Studios also has music you can enjoy in the comfort of your home at any time with the Christmas Carols project that they started last year. Celaire and her students usually go Christmas caroling in assisted living homes during every holiday season, but when Covid-19 happened, they had to figure out something else.
“We knew we had to get in there somehow. So I sat with my students and said ‘We are not Christmas caroling this year, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t go and Christmas carol,’” said Celaire.
So last year, Celaire and her students put together 28 Christmas carols and recorded them to put into a Google Drive folder. Then they got the emails of five assisted living homes in each state and sent out the link to the folder for them to enjoy.
“I’ll never forget when I sent out those,” Celaire said. “Monday morning I think I had 50 or 60 messages in my inbox of thank you’s and people saying it was the most beautiful thing ever.”
To keep the love and joy going this year, Celaire Studios added around seven new carols to the folder, including some Hanukkah themed carols. Celaire is planning on adding songs to it every year, and will hopefully replace some of the carols with students not wearing masks so viewers can enjoy their expressive faces.
The Christmas carols can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3oXrmJN.