The second Fairbanks Fungi Fest kicks off Thursday evening for a weekend of fungi fun.
The free, family-friendly festival has events between Thursday and Sunday, with the main event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Ester Community Park.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The second Fairbanks Fungi Fest kicks off Thursday evening for a weekend of fungi fun.
The free, family-friendly festival has events between Thursday and Sunday, with the main event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Ester Community Park.
The event’s website explains that there are more species of fungi than species of plants and animals combined. Fungi are found in foods and medicine, and lend themselves to scientific advancements such as cleaning oil spills, purifying watersheds and metabolizing radiation.
“They are one of the cheapest, yet most nutritious forms of protein on the planet, can be cultivated ethically, and with very little impact on the environment,” the website states.
The festival kicks up at 6 p.m. Thursday with a workshop on planting your own chaga, a type of fungus that grows on birch trees.
Christin Swearingen and guest mycologist Corbin Bryan are leading a guided mushroom walk from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a presentation on Alaska’s fungi by Dr. Gary Laursen at 7 p.m.
Residents have the option of participating in tahe mushroom walk from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in Fairbanks or a citizen science walk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. off the Elliott Highway.
The festival concludes Sunday with the main event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ester Community Park and a morning mushroom walk for kids from 9-10 a.m. led by Pam Seiser.
The festival includes hourly presentations on chaga, individual collecting, evolutionary development of the amanita muscaria, mushroom identification, a yoga gong session, and musical performances. The festival will also have mushroom crafts, a mushroom costume contest, displays of local mushroom specimens, mushroom art vendors, food trucks, information booths and door prizes.
Learn more at fairbanksfungifestival.com.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575.
or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.