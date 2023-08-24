Fungi Festival

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Pam Seiser holds up a nonedible mushroom spotted during a mini-nature walk at the inaugural Fairbanks Fungi Festival in Ester in 2022. Seiser was one of many educators and volunteers, vendors and artists present.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The second Fairbanks Fungi Fest kicks off Thursday evening for a weekend of fungi fun.

The free, family-friendly festival has events between Thursday and Sunday, with the main event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Ester Community Park.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.