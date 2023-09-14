The punk rock band, The Scurvies, are playing a reunion performance Friday night to celebrate their 20-year anniversary.The Scurvies played their first show in Fairbanks in 2003. Since then, they have made two albums and three EPs. They have played shows around the U.S., including on Vans Warped tours in 2009 and 2010. The band relocated to Minneapolis, MN, in 2010, and later moved to Nashville, TN.

Singer Chris Meurlott said that the band is playing some old song and some newer songs for the anniversary show.

