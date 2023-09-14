The punk rock band, The Scurvies, are playing a reunion performance Friday night to celebrate their 20-year anniversary.The Scurvies played their first show in Fairbanks in 2003. Since then, they have made two albums and three EPs. They have played shows around the U.S., including on Vans Warped tours in 2009 and 2010. The band relocated to Minneapolis, MN, in 2010, and later moved to Nashville, TN.
Singer Chris Meurlott said that the band is playing some old song and some newer songs for the anniversary show.
“We started the band in Fairbanks, so it seems fitting to play the anniversary show here,” Meurlott said. “I think those that saw the band in the early days are in for a fun surprise.” “It’s hard to believe we started this band 20 years ago!” Nathan File, guitarist, said. “Whenever we get together and play our music, it’s exciting, it’s timeless, and the energy will always be there.”
Nick Meurlott, drummer, said that its hard believe that 20 years has gone by since they first performed in Fairbaks. “Playing music with my brother and my friends was such a special thing in my life,” he said. “Traveling and meeting new people every night really shaped us as people. I have a treasure chest full of excellent memories thanks to The Scurvies.”
The Scurvies, with special guests The Avery Wolves and Barcelona Boys Choir, are performing at 8 p.m. Friday at Goldie’s, 658 5th Avenue. Tickets are $10.Listen to The Scurvies online at www.thescurvies.bandcamp.com.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.