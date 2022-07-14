Irene Sherman called herself the Queen of Fairbanks.
She walked through the streets and neighborhoods of Fairbanks alone, cussing, drinking and hoarding her treasures in the junkyard she called home. Until her death in 1995, she was Fairbanks’ favorite — and most well known — bag lady.
Ask anyone who has lived in Fairbanks for a long time. They’ll probably have an Irene story.
Former Fairbanksan Tricia Brown interviewed Irene and researched her life back in 1988. At the time, Brown was features editor of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and its Sunday Heartland Magazine. That story and another that followed in the Anchorage Daily News magazine We Alaskans served as the foundation for additional research on Irene Sherman that has now become a book.
Brown will share everything she learned about Irene at 6:30 p.m. presentation on Thursday, July 21, at Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., Suite 215. The presentation includes historical photographs.
In 2021, Brown was awarded a Rasmuson Foundation Fellowship to pursue researching and writing a creative nonfiction book titled “Mrs. Sherman’s Unfortunate Children.” Brown will share the story of this remarkable generation of Sherman children. Some of them died young, others grew up unaware that they had siblings.
When Brown interviewed Irene in 1988 and researched Irene’s life story, she was able to debunk many of the stories that clung to her, especially theories about her extensive burn scars.
“Though Irene lived a very public life, most people never knew that multiple tragedies nearly killed her before age 5,” Brown said. “While she managed to survive a negligent mother, other siblings did not.”
A younger sister was adopted at birth by a local family and maintained some distance from Irene. When Brown asked Irene if there were other kids, Irene’s answer was, “Darned if I know. I think there were seven of us.”
Thirty years after that interview, Brown received an email from a couple in Idaho, John and Michelle Moore. John’s mother was yet another of Irene’s sisters who had been adopted and raised outside.
“The sisters had never met, yet the similarities between them were eerie,” Brown said.
Were there others? Brown’s research helped fill in even more blank spaces of Irene’s life.
One chapter of the book recounts the February 1913 death of Irene’s baby sister, Jeannette, just weeks old, on the trail between the Totatlanika and Nenana. Their mother insisted on following her husband, bundled her children and dragged the sled herself. It was well below zero with blowing wind, and she got lost before finally finding the cabin. The baby had frozen to death. Irene, 2, managed to survive.
Another chapter describes the horrific fire that nearly killed Irene, who was not quite 5 years old in November 1916. The fire did kill her infant brother, James, and a 4-year-old neighbor girl named Mary Porter, who was visiting. Irene’s mother, Agnes Sherman, was responsible for those deaths, leaving the small children alone to go drinking. They got cold and tried to relight the fire. Only Irene survived.
The Clay Street Cemetery has ordered replacement markers for the graves of Jeannette Sherman and Mary Porter, who have been in unmarked graves for decades. The association is still searching for the grave of baby James Sherman.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers of Alaska plan to replace the grave marker for Irene’s father, J.P. Sherman, who is buried at Birch Hill Cemetery’s Pioneer section. The old marker was shattered and falling apart.
Brown is the author of nearly 30 books on Alaska subjects, including a dozen for kids. See triciabrownbooks.com. She will be at the Golden Days Street Fair, signing and selling books at her booth.
For information on her presentation call the Fairbanks Community Museum at 907-457-3669.