In 1953, successful Fairbanks businessman Cecil Wells was shot and killed at the Northward Building, His young, beautiful, blonde wife Diane, nicknamed “the most beautiful woman in Alaska,” and her alleged lover, black musician Johnny Warren, were eventually charged with the crime.
Authorities didn’t believe her claim that they were victims of a brutal home invasion.
The scandalous murder story made its way into the press in the Lower 48, as well as Life, Newsweek, Ebony and many pulp detective magazines, due to the noir-style mix of sex, race and money.
Author James Bartlett researched the crime and wrote “The Alaskan Blonde: Sex, Secrets and the Hollywood Story that Shocked America.” He will be in Fairbanks Oct. 8-11 to sign copies of the book at Barnes & Noble Booksellers and to make public presentations at Noel Wien Library, Rasmuson Library and at Pioneer Park for the Tanana-Yukon Historical Society.
Originally from England, Bartlett moved to Los Angeles where he researched and wrote books about hotels and bars haunted by ghosts. Along the way, he came across mention of Cecil Wells’ murder in Fairbanks.
“What an amazing story,” he thought. “I wonder how that turned out.”
He decided to find out himself.
“It happened in the 1950s, but it seemed such a contemporary story, a modern story,” he said in a phone interview this week. “It could have happened last week.”
He was especially keen to find out what happened to the couples’ son.
“He was a young boy,” Bartlett said. “The poor kid was a millionaire at age 4 but an orphan as well.”
He contacted relatives of both Cecil and Diane Wells. Everyone told him that dark episode was never discussed in their families and no one really knew what had happened. Then they asked him: If you find out, will you tell us?
“There was no physical evidence left,” Bartlett said. “The family told me theories. At the end all I could do was try and say what I thought happened.”
“This was very much a film noir story,” he said. “She’s blonde, the only picture of her is in a fur coat. Her having an affair with a black musician was extremely controversial, almost bigger than the murder.”
At the time, press coverage was salacious and scandalous.
“Today, it would be on social media, pictures would go around, and the two would both be tried before the trial ever happened,” he said.
During researching and writing, he said he wanted to strive to be respectful to the surviving family members.
Here is what he determined happened. He described the crime as a “very regular domestic standard murder story.”
Cecil Wells was abusive and occasionally violent toward his 31-year-old wife, Bartlett said. On the evening of his death, the couple had an altercation of some sort, wherein he struck her a couple times.
“She woke up, she got a gun — whether she had one or several in the house — and I think maybe she went to scare him,” Bartlett said. “She killed him and thought ‘What have I done?’ She is completely ruined, a woman in that time, a homemaker, who didn’t have a job, she thought ‘This is it, my life is over.’”
With the help of a couple friends, she conspired to make it look like two men broke in, shot Cecil Wells, and beat her.
“At the time, you got a sense she might be having an affair,” he said.
Once investigators focused on that theory, they never looked at any other alternatives for how the crime may have unfolded.
“In the book, I look at alternatives and discuss how rational and logical they may be,” he said. “I can’t tell exactly what happened, but I can make a really good guess.”
Bartlett said he uncovered new evidence including an unpublished memoir and photos previously unseen, talked to surviving family members, looked through FBI and police files, and investigated what became of the Wells’ son, Mark, and the “third suspect,” Guatemalan ballroom dancing teacher William Colombany.
The story, he said, was “The most notorious and baffling murder in the history of Fairbanks.”
Since the long-ago murder happened in Fairbanks, Bartlett spent considerable time here doing much of his research and wants to share the results of his research with the community.
Bartlett will sign books at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 514 Merhar Ave.; offer a presentation at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at UAF’s Rasmuson Library; provide a presentation at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Noel Wien Library; and speak with the Tanana-Yukon Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.